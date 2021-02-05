Huge boost for Liverpool as centre back cleared to play in vital game with Man City

It’s still too early to declare who’s going to win the title, but Liverpool could quickly fall out of the picture if they lose to Man City this weekend.

It’s going to be a formidable task for Jurgen Klopp’s team as City are in excellent form just now, while Liverpool have so many questions over their defence just now.

City don’t tend to concede at all so this is unlikely to be a game where Liverpool can hope to outscore their opponent if they concede a few, so keeping it tight at the back will be vital.

Liverpool’s defensive issues have been well documented this season and they did move to sign a couple of defenders in the window, so there’s some positive news in that Ozan Kabak has been cleared to play in the game:

Klopp says Kabak has had international clearance so is available for Sunday’s game v Man City #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 5, 2021

It would be a huge call to throw him in for his debut in a game like this, but it’s also what he was signed for so it will be interesting to see if either he or Ben Davies start against City.