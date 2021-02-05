At the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, eyebrows would likely have been raised if anyone had been brave enough to suggest that West Ham might have a shot at the Champions League.

Getting into Europe was always the owners modus operandi for moving from Upton Park to the London Stadium, but to this point the east Londoners have failed miserably in the Europa League qualifiers, let alone getting a chance to qualify for the competition proper or its ‘big brother.’

That might well be about to change this season, however.

Under David Moyes, the Hammers are playing brilliant football and have currently amassed the most points at this stage of the season since the Premier League began.

The last time they started so well, in their 1985/86 best-ever top-flight campaign, they finished third.

Former West Ham striker and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, believes that this may finally be the season that the club could find themselves among Europe’s elite.

“Yes, they can challenge,” Wright said on the on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, cited by Here is the City.

“What they can do is take each game as they come. David Moyes is experienced enough to know that they can probably beat most teams, if they are playing like they’re playing.

“They absolutely can challenge because you cannot look at any team other than Manchester City and say they’ll be in there as well. West Ham have got a good chance of doing it.”

Moyes and his squad have done wonderfully well to get into their current position, but the hard work begins now.