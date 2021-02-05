Jose Mourinho offers bleak Spurs injury update ahead of West Brom clash

You have to think that Jose Mourinho will start to come under genuine pressure for his job if this run of form keeps up – fortunately they do have West Brom at the weekend so surely they’ll find a way to win that one?

While it looks like a simple win on paper, Sam Allardyce does need to turn this team around as quickly as possible and you can see them coming to London and battling for a point or even sneaking something more if Spurs are still fragile at the back.

In fairness to Mourinho he is missing some of his better players so that’s never easy, but he didn’t sound overly confident about having any of them back for West Brom:

Obviously Harry Kane is the big one and there have been accusations that they just lack an identity when he’s not on the field, while there’s still time for Dele Alli to suddenly return to form and give the team something more from the middle of the pitch.

Lo Celso and Reguilon are also very good players so they’ll improve the team when they return too, but it sounds doubtful that any of them will be okay for Sunday.