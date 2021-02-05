Jurgen Klopp explains why he prefers Virgil van Dijk amid comparisons with Man City star

It’s natural that a new player who excels in a league will immediately be compared to the best players currently playing in that country, but you can see some comparisons with Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk.

Man City have struggled defensively ever since Vincent Kompany started to slow down, while throwing money at various signings didn’t seem to improve things.

They did have a lot of competent defenders in the squad but it was clear that they needed a leader to bind it all together, and that’s what Dias has brought to the team.

Van Dijk did something similar at Liverpool where he really turned their defence around and suddenly made it into a fearsome unit, so it’s understandable that the comparisons have been made.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about that comparison between the two in his press conference today, and he explained that he still prefers van Dijk because of his playing ability and what he brings to the team with his personality: