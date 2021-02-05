Jurgen Klopp visibly irritated by questions over Liverpool’s title ambitions

Sir Alex Ferguson always said that the hardest thing to do in football was to retain a title, and Liverpool are finding that out this season.

It will be natural for players to relax and even become complement once they’ve achieved something so it can be tough to motivate them at times, while losing the base of your defence isn’t going to help either.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are starting to lose touch with Man City at the top of the league after an inconsistent run of form, so they are in danger of falling out of the title race completely if they have a few more poor results.

Klopp was asked about his views on the title race in his press conference today after Andy Robertson admitted he didn’t think Liverpool were included in it just now, and you can see the irritation on his face at answering the question:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is clearly irritated about the constant questions about being in the title race pic.twitter.com/i9MstJpNm1 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 5, 2021

Only Klopp will know if that anger comes from the repetitive nature of what is being asked or if it comes down to him realising that they are going to struggle to retain the title, but he might sound more positive about it if they can put a run of wins together.