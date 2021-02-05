Though the winter transfer window has only just closed, clubs like Leeds United need to be working around the clock to have deals lined up if they want to secure players at the start of the next window.

Very rarely is a deal done ‘overnight,’ with the leg work carried out behind the scenes until there may be something credible to announce.

One transfer saga that has appeared to rumble on for some while is that of Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul and a switch to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side.

The 26-year-old appears to be incredibly keen to make the move from Serie A to the Premier League too.

“I think what he (Andy Brassell, South American football expert) was saying refers to the fact that De Paul definitely, definitely wants to come here,” The Athletic’s Leeds United man, Phil Hay, was quoted as saying on The Phil Hay podcast, cited by MOT Leeds United.

“We know that from speaking to people close to him. He hasn’t hidden it much.

“I’d love to know what the Udinese fan base thinks but perhaps they’re relaxed knowing that a player that good will eventually leave.

“Leeds didn’t act on De Paul in the way I would have expected them to [last summer].

“Whether or not they come back round this time I just don’t know. But they need a player like that and I think he would be a good fit.”

It isn’t clear how much the marauding attacking midfielder would cost, but given the type of combative energy he will bring to that area of the Leeds XI, he has to be a player worth looking at.

Particularly if he’s basically issuing a ‘come and get me plea.’

Watch this space.