Liverpool fans will love this as report details how desperate Ozan Kabak was to move to Anfield

Ozan Kabak finally made the move to Anfield on deadline day as Jurgen Klopp strengthened his defence, but it was a move that had been coming for a while.

He was consistently linked with a move to Liverpool so he would’ve been aware that the pressure was on him to perform to convince them to actually sign him, so this report shows how desperate he was to make the move:

True ? Ozan Kabak cried in the dressing room of Schalke. He put himself under so much pressure and really wanted to go to Liverpool. He is absolutely a Klopp-Transfer – the Manager wanted him, just him @LFC pic.twitter.com/LU1WDH4QPe — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 5, 2021

Obviously it’s not nice to hear about a player crying and almost breaking down, but when you put it in the context of how much that Liverpool transfer meant to him then it will endear him to the supporters.

Schalke had an awful start to this season and still look like candidates for relegation, so it’s understandable that he may have feared their poor form would derail any interest in him.

He would’ve had the pressure from Schalke fans over their results and that pressure he was putting on himself, so hopefully it was all worth it and he goes on to shine at Anfield.