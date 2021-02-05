Being a Tottenham fan this season hasn’t been without its ups and downs.

The high of Gareth Bale returning and Jose Mourinho guiding them to the top of the Premier League table has been replaced by the low of familiarity and, frankly, boredom.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs were trophy-less but at least they were exciting. Jose Mourinho’s defensive modus operandi has now taken over at the new White Hart Lane and it’s turgid and awful to watch.

Bale can’t get a game for love nor money, whilst Harry Kane being injured again is a real blow for the north Londoners.

Lord Sugar rarely puts his head above the parapet these days, but has felt the need to comment in light of Tottenham’s London derby defeat against Chelsea.

All action been in our half. It’s going to be embarrassing this season with West Ham above us. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) February 4, 2021

Just two sentences was all he required to get his point across on Twitter, and he’s only written what surely countless thousands of Tottenham fans are thinking.

West Ham’s followers will likely have a grin as wide as a Cheshire cat as a result this morning.