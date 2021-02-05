Regardless of where Man United finish this Premier League season, the summer transfer window is almost certain to be one of their most important for many a year.

After the debacle of not being able to secure Jadon Sancho last summer, Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need to be in simpatico well before the window opens to ensure that targets are known, approached and ready to sign almost as soon as he is able.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is believed to remain a priority target for the Norwegian, though he’s also likely to be on the radar of every one of European football’s top clubs if it becomes known that he is definitely available.

That could be troubling for the Red Devils, but they do have a ready-made replacement in their academy set-up in Joe Hugill.

The 17-year-old has been on fire for United’s U23 side, and as the Daily Express note, eight goals in four starts is magnificent goalscoring form from the youngster.

Transferring that type of return to the first-team will obviously be what the powers that be at Old Trafford are likely to be looking for, and if Hugill can save the club a pretty penny in the process, it’ll be a win-win situation all round.