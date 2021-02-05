Man United star could finally get his much needed break in March as club not obliged to release him for international duty

Every player will want to play as much as they can, but there will come a time where they need a break to ensure they are still fresh for the rest of the season.

It’s not really clear when that rest will come for Bruno Fernandes as Man United really can’t do without him, but there’s a real danger that he’ll run himself into the ground and be knackered in the final games of the season.

It’s not clear if this will actually happen as he’ll probably want to play for Portugal as much as he can too, but it’s been ruled that Premier League clubs will not be obliged to release certain players for international duty in March:

Premier League clubs will not be obliged to let Portuguese or South American stars represent their national teams in the March international break. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 5, 2021

It could actually help Portugal out if they allow him to rest next month as it should ensure that he’s fresher for the Euros in the summer, so it will be interesting to see what actually happens here.

It’s also worth remembering that players will start to break down if they play too much and niggling injuries could become a problem, so this could be the perfect chance for Fernandes to have some time off to recharge.