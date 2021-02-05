As we creep into what is generally seen as the most important period of a football season, Manchester United are building up a head of steam under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils’ 9-0 victory over Southampton, red cards notwithstanding, was a marker to every other opponent that the squad are coming into their own as European football returns.

FA Cup silverware is still on the table and United are in a healthy enough position in the Premier League.

Captain, Harry Maguire, has played as much a part as any to get the club back where they need to be, despite what seems like unending criticism.

However, he surely could’ve done without his latest fine, particularly as it was given by team-mate, Nemanja Matic, with Maguire himself also on the team’s ‘fine committee.’

“I’ve been fined once which is still debatable,” he said to the official Utd Podcast.

“It’s crazy but I let Nemanja do it. I took the hit and put the money in the pot.

“When you meet in the gym before training for pre-activation you are not allowed your phone. We did pre-activation, I didn’t have my phone.

“But then you go outside to put your boots on and you aren’t allowed to go on your phone in that period. I had my phone and carried it out with me.

“I wasn’t on my phone because straight after training I was going to put my trainers back on and go up for a massage instead of coming all the way back.

“I could have gone straight to a massage and Nemanja fined me for that. He’s strict with everyone so I’m happy. I can set the standard.”

More Stories / Latest News Ajax star Andre Onana is banned for 12 months after doping violation The Chelsea player that is most under pressure after Thomas Tuchel’s arrival Man United have identified the star who could join their squad if Haaland doesn’t arrive at Old Trafford

If nothing else, it highlights the good natured banter amongst the squad, which is something that’ll serve them well as we get nearer to the business end of the 2020/21 campaign.