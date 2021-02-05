It’s long been contended that Manchester United need to up their game when it comes to how they do business in the transfer window.

Missing out on Jadon Sancho last summer was another non-deal that played into that narrative, although followers of the Red Devils won’t be too unhappy given where the team are at present.

During the January transfer window, former United manager, David Moyes, pulled off a coup by taking Jesse Lingard to West Ham, and the England midfielder repaid the Scot immediately with two goals and a sparkling performance to help the Hammers beat Aston Villa in midweek.

It appears that Lingard could also be available for as little as £10m in the summer, even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously intimated that he wants the player to return.

According to Hammers News, who quote ‘West Ham insiders’ Claret & Hugh; “Sadly the Old Trafford club hedged their bets on the deal by refusing to attach an option to buy to it.

“But he looks likely to become a Hammer next season regardless.

“With a year left on his deal he will likely be available for around £10 million and David Moyes has revealed that the board have been backing him fully with his window choices.”

If Lingard is able to continue as he’s started with the east Londoners, buying him for a pittance will surely be seen as good business for West Ham.

Moyes has certainly turned around opinion regarding his own reputation too.