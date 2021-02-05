Martin Odegaard would want a permanent move to Arsenal under these circumstances

Martin Odegaard has yet to make his mark at Arsenal so we don’t know how he’ll fit in yet, but there has been plenty of talk about him extending his stay past this season.

If he shows the form he produced for Real Sociedad then there’s every reason to think that Mikel Arteta would want to keep him, but Real Madrid should then want him back too.

A report from Eurosport has actually indicated that the biggest problem for Odegaard is Zinedine Zidane, so his future could be closely tied to that of the French legend.

Zidane has shown over his reign that he either can’t trust young players or he doesn’t have the ability to integrate them into the team, and that is why Odegaard is currently at Arsenal.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend tells talented prospect he needs to change position to make it at The Emirates

He should’ve been given a proper chance to prove himself in Madrid this season but it just didn’t happen for him, so the report indicates that Odegaard has a real problem with Zidane.

It’s thought to be so bad that he doesn’t want to go back to Spain if Zidane remains in charge, so he would welcome a permanent switch to The Emirates if the Frenchman stays.

That’s not completely certain as Real are having a poor season and there’s a growing feeling that a new approach is needed, but it’s a situation to keep an eye on if the Norwegian star starts to shine in England.