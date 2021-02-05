With the transfer window long since shut, stories are just coming out now that hint at why certain players ended up various clubs.

Newcastle were, apparently, within hours of pulling off a triple deadline day coup, but because of Liverpool and Leicester City, were only able to bring in Arsenal’s Joe Willock at the 11th hour.

According to Shields Gazette journalist, Liam Kennedy, via a tweet on his official Twitter account, Hamza Choudhury was seen as a done deal until the Foxes decided to pull the plug on the deal.

Told Hamza Choudhury transfer was viewed as a ‘done deal’ by #NUFC earlier – everything sorted, player keen to arrive – until #LCFC pulled plug. Club were also sure they’d land Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, as per reports, until #LFC swept in with late offer.#Transfers | #DeadlineDay — Liam Kennedy (@LiamJKennedy23) February 1, 2021

There was also the very real possibility it seems for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak to arrive on Tyneside.

That was until Liverpool made their move and the player decided to opt for the Merseyside giants.

The Magpies are fortunate at this stage that even though they’re on a terrible run of form, the bottom three are quite a way behind.

A couple of wins and Steve Bruce will be able to breath easier again.