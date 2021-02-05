Menu

Newcastle’s deadline day failures look to have been put down to the meddling of these two clubs

Leicester City FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

With the transfer window long since shut, stories are just coming out now that hint at why certain players ended up various clubs.

Newcastle were, apparently, within hours of pulling off a triple deadline day coup, but because of Liverpool and Leicester City, were only able to bring in Arsenal’s Joe Willock at the 11th hour.

MORE: Liverpool won’t be at all happy about this

According to Shields Gazette journalist, Liam Kennedy, via a tweet on his official Twitter account, Hamza Choudhury was seen as a done deal until the Foxes decided to pull the plug on the deal.

There was also the very real possibility it seems for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak to arrive on Tyneside.

That was until Liverpool made their move and the player decided to opt for the Merseyside giants.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo!
Barcelona’s senior players were astounded by this decision over £17m player
Ajax star Andre Onana is banned for 12 months after doping violation

The Magpies are fortunate at this stage that even though they’re on a terrible run of form, the bottom three are quite a way behind.

A couple of wins and Steve Bruce will be able to breath easier again.

More Stories Hamza Choudhury Joe Willock Ozan Kabak steve bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.