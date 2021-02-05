It’s not taken long for the usual excuses to be trotted out.

The referees are against his teams, injuries haven’t helped, players not doing the business etc etc

We’ve heard it all before from Jose Mourinho.

The spitefulness in press conferences, belittling of journalists… he writes the headlines to disguise from his evident shortcomings.

Let’s be clear. Jose Mourinho is yesterday’s man. Washed up and out of touch.

Though his former side Chelsea were eventual winners in the London derby by just a solitary goal, Spurs were well beaten.

When they were looking for their manager to provide inspiration there was none.

What the 90 minutes showed against Thomas Tuchel’s team was that, tactically at least, Mourinho belongs in another era altogether.

The ‘Portuguese Sam Allardyce’ moniker may be a little harsh but the truth often cuts deep.

Chelsea were bright, energetic and inventive whilst Tottenham never managed to get out of first gear.

Only now will Daniel Levy understand that he was far, far too quick to employ Mourinho after dispensing with Mauricio Pochettino’s services.

Come season’s end, if he has any sense, he’ll be negotiating another severance package because this team are going backwards under a manager that belongs in the dark ages.