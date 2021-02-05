Photo: Chelsea star Thiago Silva sends a message to the fans after injury vs Spurs

There’s never a good time to pick up an injury, but Chelsea could really do with Thiago Silva being fit for a tough run of games coming up which also includes the Champions League.

It’s still not clear how long he’s going to be out for and there have been various timescales banded about, but he’s certainly a doubt for the game this weekend.

He’s since taken to Instagram to post a message to the fans after the injury, and he’s indicated that he’s still recovering but he will come back stronger:

Thiago Silva: “Injuries are part of our profession, now treating and returning stronger.” [via iG: thiagosilva] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 5, 2021

He’s the perfect player to anchor Chelsea’s back three with his experience and ability on the ball, so hopefully he does make a full recovery soon.