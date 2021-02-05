Menu

Photos: Match ABANDONED in Serbia as dog refuses to accept a red card from the referee

Posted by

There’s nothing like a dog on the pitch to liven up a dull game, but you don’t often see the referee get to a point where they have to start dishing cards out to any animals.

There was an incident in Serbia recently where the same dog just kept running onto the pitch, so the ref even resorted to getting the red card out in an attempt to banish it from the field.

Obviously it didn’t work because it’s a dog, and the match was abandoned as a result:

You’ll see games cancelled for a variety of strange reasons, but this has to be up there with the best.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.