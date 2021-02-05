Photos: Match ABANDONED in Serbia as dog refuses to accept a red card from the referee

There’s nothing like a dog on the pitch to liven up a dull game, but you don’t often see the referee get to a point where they have to start dishing cards out to any animals.

There was an incident in Serbia recently where the same dog just kept running onto the pitch, so the ref even resorted to getting the red card out in an attempt to banish it from the field.

Obviously it didn’t work because it’s a dog, and the match was abandoned as a result:

Serbia News In a friendly between Kolubara and Radni?ki Kragujevac, an over-excited dog invaded play FOUR times. After the dog’s fourth incursion, the dog was sent off by the referee and, when it refused to leave the field, the match was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/eu9HFto8gX — Richard Wilson (@timomouse) February 5, 2021

You’ll see games cancelled for a variety of strange reasons, but this has to be up there with the best.