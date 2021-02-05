Premier League rivals are ready to blow Chelsea out the water with £100m offer for key target

There aren’t many players in the world that you think would automatically improve any team, but Erling Haaland is certainly one of them.

There’s just so much to like about his game – he’s a ruthless finisher who simply takes the chances that come his way, he works so hard and his physicality is enough to scare any opponent while he continues to improve and takes any step up in his stride.

The most amazing thing is he’s still only 20 years old so he will be an all time great if he keeps going at this pace, while it’s expected that Dortmund may struggle to hold on to him for much longer.

A report from The Mirror has indicated that he has a release clause that would allow him to move on for £68m in the summer of 2022, but the problem is that teams don’t want to wait that long.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel immediately looks comfortable at Chelsea as he says what Frank Lampard never could

That price tag does sound quite cheap when it comes to Haaland so it’s not surprising that Dortmund would want more to sell him this summer, and it’s suggested that Chelsea are desperate to bring him in.

They don’t have an extremely prolific striker who can be relied upon every week just now so it would fill a need, but it would simply come down to agreeing terms with the German giants.

Their problem could be that the report goes on to suggest that Man City are also huge admirers and they expect Sergio Aguero to move on in the summer, so they are prepared to blow Chelsea out of the water and offer £100m for the Norwegian star.

Roman Abramovich hates missing out on a huge signings so there’s every reason to suggest that he might still match that bid, but Haaland’s father also played for City and that could also play a part in his decision.

It’s also suggested that City will happily pay him £400k a week so that could also be more than Chelsea are willing to offer, so this could be an interesting race to watch in the summer as interest heats up.