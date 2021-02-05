Marcelo Bielsa can be rightly proud of his Leeds United players for the effort and commitment that they’ve shown in this Premier League campaign.

Having to do so with none of their supporters behind them, particularly at Elland Road, has made life difficult, but the squad have dug in and mid-table safely, to this point at least, is probably about the best that they could expect.

If Bielsa wants to be able to push on next season, however, one or two changes will have to be made, both incoming and outgoing.

Spanish outfit, Castellon, had already tried to sign Pablo Hernandez in the last transfer window, with HITC reporting that Leeds refused to allow him to leave.

However, at 36 years of age, despite his evident skill set, described as ‘sensational’ by Danny Mills on Sportology, he probably hasn’t played as much as he would like.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds United’s South American target ‘definitely’ wants to join the Elland Road outfit with summer bid mooted “Am I in trouble?” – Arsenal starlet explains how he found out about his surprise start vs Chelsea The Crystal Palace figure who is key to the summer rebuilding programme at Selhurst Park

The Athletic report that Castellon are already showing their hand as far as their intentions towards the player are concerned, and Bielsa may think that the summer is the right time to move him on.