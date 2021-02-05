Serious fears over Barcelona wonderkid as he looks set for his third knee operation this year

So many wonderful careers have been cut short by knee injuries, so you always have to worry about any player who continues to have issues with them.

Ansu Fati looks like he could be the future of Barcelona as he’s shown he’s already got the talent to change a game and excel in the first team, but injuries are starting to take their toll.

He’s not played that much this year due to ongoing issues with his knee and the latest updates from Football-Espana do make for worrying reading.

They quote a report from Goal which indicates that a recent surgery didn’t manage to cut out the problem, so he’s now facing the prospect of having his third operation in a year.

The biggest fear just now has to be about his ability to return to the level he was at before, because there’s every chance he could lose his explosive speed if the injuries keep piling up.

You also have to think he will struggle mentally when he returns as he takes time to trust his body not to break down on him so he really needs time to recover and return at his own pace.

Hopefully he gets the time to do that at Barca and he does go on to live up to that early potential.