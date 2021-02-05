If you’d have told David Moyes that he would be sitting just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in February at the start of the season, the chances are that the Scot would’ve laughed in your face.

Although Moyes is entirely serious about his work, and the Man United and Real Sociedad experiments aside he’s generally done a sterling job wherever he’s been, being that close to quite possibly European football’s best team over the past couple of seasons would’ve been a pipe dream.

However, the Hammers more than deserve their current lofty status, and if they can carry on in the same vain, there’s no telling where they’ll end up.

In any event, it appears that Moyes is already looking towards next season, and to that end, according to the Daily Star, he’ll go back in for Sevilla striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News Thomas Tuchel explains his decisions around Mason Mount since taking over at Chelsea Thomas Tuchel immediately looks comfortable at Chelsea as he says what Frank Lampard never could Jose Mourinho offers bleak Spurs injury update ahead of West Brom clash

Despite failing with a £27m bid in January, the Daily Star note that the Andalusians expect West Ham to make a further bid at the end of 2020/21.

The 23-year-old, who has 16 goals from 30 games, could be on the market for around £35m, and will be a high-quality addition to the ranks if the deal goes through.