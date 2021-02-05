As with any team where a new manager comes in, Chelsea’s players are finding that they’ve got to go out and prove themselves all over again to Thomas Tuchel.

The German, as is his won’t, is taking a good look at every player he has available to him, and that will ultimately result in some outcasts being given an unexpected chance, with others who were nailed on for starting positions under Frank Lampard perhaps having their noses put a little out of joint.

That certainly appears to be the case with Ben Chilwell, who hasn’t had too much of a look in under Tuchel.

Marcos Alonso has come in from the cold and responded with some excellent performances, and on his current form, it would be a brave man to leave him out again.

So, where does that leave summer signing, Chilwell?

Given that the Daily Express note that Tuchel prefers a back three set up, the former Leicester man is likely to find it a long, hard road back into the side, unless Alonso gets unlucky with injuries.

How quickly things can change.