Wherever Crystal Palace end up at the end of the current campaign, it would appear that a rebuilding job will be underway at Selhurst Park in the summer.

According to Give Me Sport, the Eagles have no less than 13 players out of contract once the 2020/21 Premier League campaign is over, not to mention that manager, Roy Hodgson, and his backroom staff also have their own contracts up for grabs.

It’s not clear at this stage which players will be offered new deals or indeed whether Hodgson will decide his time in the English top-flight is up, given he remains the elder statesman of the division.

One thing is clear, however.

The club are very happy that Jairo Riedewald is now coming good as the intention is to build the team around him for 2021/22.

The Athletic suggest that, in fact, aside from Riedewald, the south Londoners are looking to lower the average age of the squad as well as the wage bill.

A root and branch clear out may not be the best idea either, given that team-mates have to gel, so Palace have difficult decisions to make if they want to get things exactly right.