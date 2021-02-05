Having been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at Christmas, Chelsea were quick to appoint Thomas Tuchel once they’d made their own decision to relieve Frank Lampard of his duties.

You don’t become a bad manager overnight and though an 18-month contract for the German may appear to be something of a snub to the new man in charge, contracts in this day and age largely mean nothing.

Chelsea have proved that time and again by dispensing with managers well before the end of their original deals.

In any event, Roman Abramovich clearly saw something in Tuchel that he didn’t in Lampard, and there was no hanging about when the opportunity arose to acquire the tactician.

A 0-0 draw in his opening game against Wolves may have been viewed as a disappointment by some, but given that he’d only had one training session with his new players to that point, a clean sheet against tough opponents had to be a positive.

He’s followed that up with two more shut-outs, including one on Thursday night against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News Ajax star Andre Onana is banned for 12 months after doping violation The Chelsea player that is most under pressure after Thomas Tuchel’s arrival Man United have identified the star who could join their squad if Haaland doesn’t arrive at Old Trafford

It meant that Tuchel had become the first Blues manager since the Portuguese to keep a clean sheet in his first three Chelsea games.

??? Thomas Tuchel has become the first @ChelseaFC manager to keep clean sheets in each of his first three matches at the club since Jose Mourinho did so back in August 2004#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/YYLCFt6mhS — Premier League (@premierleague) February 5, 2021

The new Special One?