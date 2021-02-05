Thomas Tuchel immediately looks comfortable at Chelsea as he says what Frank Lampard never could

It’s always going to be easier for an incoming manager to have time to assess a squad and take a few games to work things out, so it makes sense that Thomas Tuchel won’t feel any pressure just now.

You have to imagine that he also took the job on the basis that nothing major could really be expected of him this season, so it was all about building for next year and the early signs do look positive.

Ultimately it is in everyone’s best interests that they manage to qualify for the Champions League next year so that has to be the main goal, but Tuchel bluntly stated he’s not bothered about the top four for now:

“I cannot care less” Just imagine if Frank Lampard had said that when asked about the top four pic.twitter.com/mMgi1vNEXk — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 5, 2021

In that moment you can immediately see that Abramovich has more trust in him and he also knows he’s got time to figure things out when he’s saying things like that.

You can only imagine the furore that would ensue if Frank Lampard came out and said “I couldn’t care less about the top four” during his time in the role, but he always felt like he was living on borrowed time so he didn’t have that luxury.