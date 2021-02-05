Menu

Video: Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi produces a perfect through ball for Hertha vs Bayern Munich

It’s still not clear if Matteo Guendouzi will actually have a long term future at Arsenal when he returns in the summer, but he’s showing enough in Germany to suggest he could still go on to be a very good player.

His Hertha Berlin team lost 1-0 to Bayern tonight but they should’ve taken a point from the game after this brilliant late pass:

Pictures from the Bundesliga

It’s much harder than it looks because he needs to weight that ball so it puts the striker through on goal without bringing Manuel Neuer in to play, but the finish just drifts agonisingly past the post.

