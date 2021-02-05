Video: Exciting times for Man United as Amad Diallo lays on three assists for Shola Shoretire to score a hat trick vs Blackburn U23

A new signing will usually need a little bit of time to settle in to a new country, but Amad Diallo has already shown that he’s miles above the U23 level just now.

Man United’s U23’s had a cracking 6-4 victory over Blackburn tonight, and Amad Diallo was one of the stars as he showed he can bring talent and production to the team.

It’s a proud week for fellow prospect Shola Shoretire after reports indicated he had signed his first professional deal this week, and Diallo laid on all three assists for his hat trick tonight – Here’s two of them:

Amad Diallo with a wonderful assist tonight for the U23s??

Amad Diallo with a wonderful assist tonight for the U23s??

So far he has 2 Assists

Diallo with a hattrick of assist ??

It’s rare to see such composure and poise in such a young player, so hopefully Diallo is called up to the first team soon

You can also watch all the highlights from the game here: