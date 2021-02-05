Video: Hannibal Majbri and Amad Diallo show some delightful link up play for Man United U23s vs Blackburn

You can immediately tell when someone is ready for first team football, and Amad Diallo looks like he could contribute for Man United’s first team straight away.

He produced a hat trick of assists and a goal for the U23s tonight with yet another delightful performance, but he also showed some signs of class when he and Hannibal Mejbri teamed up to keep the ball late in the game:

This linkup between Hannibal Mejbri and Amad Diallo ? pic.twitter.com/0TD0YMQ44E — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 5, 2021

Pictures from MUTV

They genuinely look like they could keep the ball between them all day, so hopefully it’s just a matter of time before they start to break into the senior setup.