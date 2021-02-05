Menu

Video: Reiss Nelson caps a fine performance for Arsenal U23s with a brilliant free kick vs Chelsea

Obviously Reiss Nelson would like to be involved with Arsenal’s first team just now, but he’s still coming back from injury so it’s important to get game time with the U23 side.

He was the best player on the pitch tonight vs Chelsea as the two sides drew 2-2, while he scored Arsenal’s first goal of the night with a brilliant free kick from the edge of the area:

He’s shown tonight that he won’t learn much more by playing at this level for the rest of the season, so hopefully he can work his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

