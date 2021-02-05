Menu

Video: Tottenham were so bad that even Ray Parlour felt sorry for their fans

It appears that things are going from bad to worse for Jose Mourinho at White Hart Lane.

Not even the ‘Special One’ could help his side after an insipid performance against Chelsea, a game in which the north Londoners were lucky to escape with just a one goal defeat.

Ex-Arsenal man, Ray Parlour, has even taken pity on their long-suffering fans, but not without first getting a little dig in.

After all of the trouble that the Gunners have had to endure during 2020/21, they’ll surely be delighted the focus has turned to their near neighbours.

