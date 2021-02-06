AC Milan set to open talks for Man United defender

AC Milan are reportedly set to open formal talks with Manchester United in the coming days for on-loan defender Diogo Dalot.

Dalot, 21, joined United in 2018 under the guidance of then manager Jose Mourinho after making a £19.8m switch from FC Porto, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at United, the Portuguese defender has struggled to nail down a spot in current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

After featuring in just 35 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions, Dalot was shipped out on loan during last year’s summer window in an effort to secure him more game-time.

His first six-months in Milan has proven to be worth the gamble, the 21-year-old has started life brilliantly for his temporary side.

It is also rumoured that Dalot has impressed the club’s hierarchy so much that they’re now keen to make his season-long loan move permanent.

According to a recent report from Il Milanista, the Rossoneri are set to open talks for the young full-back soon in a deal worth £15m.

Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are believed to be impressed with the Portuguese defender’s impact and would like his switch to become permanent in the summer.

It is not yet known if United would be prepared to see Dalot leave, especially for slightly less than they paid for him three-years ago.