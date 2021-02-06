All it took was one mistake from Arsenal in the first minute for Aston Villa to go on and win the game on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked to have turned the corner after a terrible start to the campaign, but the Gunners have slipped back into their old ways.

So much so that their former reserve keeper, Emi Martinez, managed to keep a second clean sheet against them.

After conceding three against West Ham in the week, the Midlanders will be delighted with the tenacity and doggedness that they showed, and Martinez played a full part in the victory.

The shut out means that he’s become only the third goalkeeper behind Mark Schwarzer and Shaka Hislop to keep two clean sheets in a row against the club that sold him.

2 – Emiliano Martínez is the third goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in their first two Premier League appearances against a club they’ve previously appeared for in the competition after Shaka Hislop vs Newcastle (1998-99) and Mark Schwarzer vs Middlesbrough (2008-09). Missed. pic.twitter.com/EPUyNFcUwu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2021

The defeat leaves the north Londoners in 10th position and still a cavernous nine points away from the Champions League spots.

Villa, meanwhile, are up to eighth with games in hand on most of the teams above them.