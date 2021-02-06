Barcelona legend confirms he will retire at the Nou Camp

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has confirmed in a recent interview that he has no plans to see out the rest of his playing days elsewhere.

Pique, 34, joined Barcelona all the way back in 2008 after making the switch from Manchester United.

Since rejoining the Spanish club where he began his career with their youth academy, Pique has grown to become one of football’s greatest ever centre-backs.

The six-foot, four inch defender has enjoyed a hugely successful career especially during his time with Barcelona.

Pique’s 13-years at the heart of Barcelona’s defence has seen him lift a whopping 29-major trophies, including three Champions League and eight La Liga titles.

Despite their bursting trophy cabinet, Pique and his team-mates have seen the side enter a recent period of turmoil, which has been intensified by star-man Lionel Messi remaining undecided over his long-term future.

However, fans of the Catalonian giants will be pleased to hear one player who is very much set on where they want to hang up their boots, is the ever-reliable Pique.

Speaking in a recent interview on the club’s official website, the 33-year-old has confirmed his plans for when he reaches retirement.

“I will retire at Barca,” Pique declared. “I’ve always said that. I play football because I’m representing Barça. I don’t see myself on another team. I wouldn’t have the motivation, it would be a drama.”