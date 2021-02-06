Menu

Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid torment could be ended by European giants’ two-year loan interest

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich could be prepared to offer Eden Hazard an escape route from his Real Madrid torment, according to Don Balon.

Hazard was one of the best players on the planet during his time at Chelsea, hence why Real Madrid made their move to sign him upon Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

However, the Belgian’s body has fallen apart during his time in Madrid. His complete inability to stay fit has made it impossible for him to build up any sort of form.

MORE: Real Madrid trying to facilitate Operation Mbappe

You could forgive Florentino Perez for running out of patience, as he did with the likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale before eventually cutting his losses.

As per Don Balon, Real Madrid could be tempted to loan Hazard out in the manner in which they did with the two aforementioned disappointments.

The Spanish outlet claim that Bayern Munich could be keen to get a deal done, with a two-year loan and a purchase option being considered.

Although, if Hazard is still unable to improve his fitness situation come the summertime, it seems improbable Bayern’s interest will still exist.

