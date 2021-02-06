Menu

Chelsea are in no rush to tie down elder statesman to longer term contract though Blues need to act quickly

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel has begun his managerial career at Chelsea in the best possible manner, with three clean sheets from his opening three matches in charge.

Though it’s been little over a week since he took charge at Stamford Bridge, the German is experienced enough to already know who his best XI will be and which formation he prefers to play.

To that end, there will be certain players he’ll need to talk to over the coming weeks regarding extending their time in west London, with one player in particular needing to sign on the dotted line sooner rather than later.

At 36 years of age Thiago Silva is one of the elder statesmen in the squad, and his form as well as his demeanour has delighted those at the club.

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via a tweet on his official Twitter account, notes that the club aren’t in a rush to tie Silva down to his one-year contract extension, however, they need to move quickly if they want to secure his services.

Centre-backs of the highest quality, at whatever age they may be, are hard to come by, and there’s sure to be a queue of suitors if there’s even a hint that Silva could end up elsewhere.

More Stories Thiago Silva Thomas Tuchel

1 Comment

  1. Haremu Usamah says:
    February 6, 2021 at 7:05 am

    We want you to end your career at chelsea here Thiago Silva
    http://www.twitter.com//haremuusamah

