Thomas Tuchel has begun his managerial career at Chelsea in the best possible manner, with three clean sheets from his opening three matches in charge.

Though it’s been little over a week since he took charge at Stamford Bridge, the German is experienced enough to already know who his best XI will be and which formation he prefers to play.

To that end, there will be certain players he’ll need to talk to over the coming weeks regarding extending their time in west London, with one player in particular needing to sign on the dotted line sooner rather than later.

At 36 years of age Thiago Silva is one of the elder statesmen in the squad, and his form as well as his demeanour has delighted those at the club.

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via a tweet on his official Twitter account, notes that the club aren’t in a rush to tie Silva down to his one-year contract extension, however, they need to move quickly if they want to secure his services.

Thiago Silva and his agents will discuss with Chelsea about his 1 year contract extension in the coming weeks. No rush. Chelsea board so happy with Thiago, Tuchel thinks he’s a great leader – positive feelings. The final decision will be made together with the player. ? #cfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid clear out to begin in the summer with Arsenal at the head of the queue for one of Zidane’s most trusted players Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming family snap on social media as he celebrates 36th birthday Man United star could finally get his much needed break in March as club not obliged to release him for international duty

Centre-backs of the highest quality, at whatever age they may be, are hard to come by, and there’s sure to be a queue of suitors if there’s even a hint that Silva could end up elsewhere.