Chelsea set to rival Man United for Dortmund star as Blues considered ‘very interested’ in summer deal

Chelsea are reportedly ‘very interested’ in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and could be set to go head-to-head with domestic rivals Manchester United, who have had a long-standing interest in the English attacker.

Sancho, 20, has risen to the forefront of European footballing prominence after a brilliant breakthrough campaign with Borussia Dortmund last season saw the young attacker contribute to 40 goals in just 44 matches, in all competitions.

Despite his huge impact in the Bundesliga, a summer of speculation suggested the 20-year-old could be on his way to the Premier League, with United frontrunners to secure his services.

A summer of negotiations and back-and-fourth reports dominated sport headlines, however, surprisingly, the Red Devils were unable to reach an agreement with Dortmund’s chiefs and a move ultimately fell through, as per Sky Sports.

Forced to remain in Germany for at least another season, there are once again mounting speculation that Sancho could soon move on.

Despite being valued at over £100m (Times), according to a recent live report from SportBILD (via MEN), the Black and Yellows are willing to trim Sancho’s huge price-tag by £20m.

Dortmund’s apparent acceptance that their star attacker will leave Germany has sparked speculation that another English side on the transfer’s radar is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

A recent report from Sport1 claims the Blues are ‘very interested’ in the 20-year-old Englishman and could be set to take-on United in a summer battle for his signature.