Cristiano Ronaldo wants Man United star to join him at Juventus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given the club the green light to try and sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Ronaldo, who turned 36 earlier this week, has enjoyed an incredible career which has seen the world-class attacker lift a staggering 32-major trophies.

The elite Portuguese superstar joined Juventus after making a shock switch from Real Madrid in 2018 in a deal worth £105.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being 36-years-old, Ronaldo, who is a physical beast, does not appear to be considering retirement any time soon.

In fact, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, the footballing star appears to be planning to lift more silverware.

Calciomercato claim that Ronaldo is keen to see his side bring in French World Cup winner Pogba once the summer’s transfer window opens.

Pogba’s time at United is precariously close to coming to an end with the midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford set to expire in less than 18-months time.

Despite leaving Turin in 2016, the French superstar has been a long-term target of Juventus with their interest set to grow as the summer window edges closer.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils have slapped a £53m (€60m) price-tag on the 27-year-old’s head.

Juventus are expected to try and lower that transfer fee, but regardless of how much the French midfielder may end up costing the Old Lady, it is understood that a proposed deal is one Ronaldo is all for.