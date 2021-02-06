Emi Martinez takes to Twitter to clap back at ex-Arsenal teammate over penalty incident ignored by VAR

Emi Martinez has taken to Twitter to send a jab in the direction of former Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

Martinez was in fine form for Aston Villa as they defeated the club he joined from in the summer, thus completing a league double over the Gunners. You get the feeling he will get a great deal of personal satisfaction from that.

He made a quite brilliant stop to deny Granit Xhaka from a free-kick in the first-half, displaying his athleticism and impressive shot-stopping ability. He’s defending his goal quite remarkably this term, and has now moved to defend his actions via Twitter.

After Alexandre Lacazette sent out a tweet which appeared to insinuate that Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty, Martinez clapped back at his former teammate to insist that the Frenchman did in fact foul him first.

You were pushing me first bro ?? — Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) February 6, 2021

It’s normal for players to have differing perspectives on incidents like this, but ultimately, opinions are not going to change the outcome, which was a win and three points for Aston Villa.