Fire service dash to Manchester United team hotel minutes after Red Devils’ arrival ahead of Everton tie

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have suffered a slight disruption to their preparations for tonight’s tie against Everton as a result of the fire service being called to their team hotel.

The Mirror report that just a minute or two after the Manchester United squad and travelling party of coaches and staff arrived at the Lowry Hotel, two fire engines burst onto the scene.

It’s added that firemen raced off their trucks in full gear and dashed into the hotel, only for the incident to be a false alarm, with unconfirmed reports that it was sounded from the kitchen.

This of course isn’t ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the team, but it’s better to be safe than sorry in these incidents, thankfully there was no fire at the beautiful Lowry and everyone is safe and well.

United face Everton this evening, with kick-off at 8pm, the Red Devils sit second in the Premier League table and need to keep rivals Manchester City from running away with the title by some distance.

United are three points behind the Citizens but may well fall six points behind once their cross-town rivals play their game in hand, it will be very difficult to beat Guardiola and Co. to the title this season.