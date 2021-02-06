Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has spoken out about the abysmal form of current star Timo Werner.

Ballack, now retired, spent four-years at Stamford Bridge (2006 – 2010) and went on to feature in over 160 matches in all competitions.

The German central midfielder enjoyed a great time in the country’s capital after he lifted seven major trophies, including the Premier League title during the 2009-10 season.

Speaking in a recent interview with The World Game, Ballack has addressed his old club side’s current form, especially that of star striker Werner.

Werner, 24, joined the Blues during last year’s summer transfer window after making a £47.7m switch from RB Leipzig, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite arriving with huge expectations after emerging as one of Germany’s most dangerous forwards, Werner has struggled to recapture some of his best Bundesliga form.

Since his arrival in London six-months ago, the 24-year-old German international has featured in 21 Premier League but managed to score on just four occasions.

Concerns are beginning to grow around whether or not the former RB Leipzig man can be a success in the notoriously physical Premier League, but Ballack believes he knows why the 24-year-old is struggling.

“Timo started off pretty well. Of course, if you aren’t scoring as a striker, then it is hard on the self-confidence,” Ballack said. “I believe, that it is very hard for him overall, as he was used to playing differently at Leipzig.

“He had a lot more space in front of him. Chelsea is the kind of team that has a lot of ball possession, wanting to dominate the opponent. Maybe even more so with Tuchel.

“Maybe he has to work on his playing style a little bit or try to get himself into better positions.

“As a striker you are depending on your fellow players to find you and if the [goal drought] breaks, then he will be able to find his old form.

“He used to have good phases with the national team, using his physical presence and power to break down on the wing.

“So when the [drought] breaks, then things will go better again.”