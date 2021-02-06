Jose Mourinho’s grand plan to get best out of Gareth Bale at Tottenham at Arsenal fans’ expense

According to Don Balon, Jose Mourinho’s grand plan to revive Gareth Bale’s fortunes at Tottenham is to target former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Bale was supposed to be the final piece of the jigsaw for Spurs, with his addition to the potent front-line which already housed Harry Kane and Heung-min Son set to turn Tottenham into genuine challengers.

However, the Welshman has been utterly underwhelming. Those who watched him at Real Madrid could probably have predicted it, but his influence thus far in a Tottenham shirt has been virtually non-existent.

As per Don Balon, Aaron Ramsey, a teammate of Bale for the Wales national team and a former Arsenal midfielder, is being lined up by Mourinho to help get the best out of Bale in North London.

Ramsey has struggled to establish himself as a sure-starter in a Juventus midfield packed with quality, so a move away from Turin should not be ruled out.

Though, Bale’s loan deal, penned by Tottenham and Real Madrid over the summer, expires in June, and you have to think it’d take a serious uptick in form to convince Daniel Levy to extend it.

Ramsey was also a fan favourite at Arsenal. If he were to sign for Spurs, there’d be anarchy on the streets of North London.

Ramsey made 369 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 64 goals and playing a starring role in ending the club’s trophy drought.

He cried on the Emirates turf as he departed the club at the end of his contract. Surely, even with the sheer amount of mercenaries in the modern game, he couldn’t sign for Tottenham?