Juventus make Cristiano Ronaldo contract decision as superstar forward turns 36-years-old

Juventus are looking to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract by two years, according to Don Balon.

Upon selling Ronaldo to Juve, Florentino Perez will have likely been convinced Real Madrid had the best years of his career.

He’d had to learn the hard way that the best years of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career are every year he’s on a football field.

Juventus have clearly realised that during his stint in Turin to date, because as per Don Balon, they’re keen to extend his current deal.

Ronaldo will have just a year left to run on his contract come the summertime, but Don Balon report that the Serie A champions are keen to tie him down until 2024.

By that time, Ronaldo will be on the brink of 40, or the same age as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who too has been one of the best players in Italy this season.

It looks like astute business from Juve. When it comes to the likes of Ronaldo, age really is just a number.