Whether or not Liverpool overhaul Manchester City and manage to retain their Premier League crown, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen his Reds side in the summer.

If there’s one thing that the best clubs always do, it isn’t stand still when they get to the top. Improvement is the only way for them to stay there.

To that end, it’s believed that Liverpool’s scouts have been ‘blown away’ by one particular player that has been watched this season.

Football Insider say that Leeds United’s Raphinha is on Klopp’s radar after a series of outstanding performances, and former Leeds star, Noel Whelan, can understand why.

“He’s incredible, he really is – I mean we weren’t sure what we were getting when we bought him, we’d seen clips on YouTube etcetera but didn’t know a great deal about him,” he told Football Insider.

“At £17million, I think you can probably double that now with the way he’s come in and made an impact on the team and the way he’s going about his business.

“He’s bought into everything that Marcelo Bielsa wants in a player, which is not just that flair on the field but that hard work and ethic that he brings as well, with the amount of trackbacks we’ve seen.”

Given that he only cost the Yorkshire-based club £17m, even if he is worth at least double that now, that’s well within the reach of the Merseysiders.

If he continues to produce quality performances, it would appear to be a foregone conclusion that a bid will be forthcoming.