The return of the Champions League is just around the corner, and the business end of the league campaigns come into full view in March too.

Add to that some World Cup qualifiers in the middle of a pandemic and you have the perfect recipe for disaster as far as some clubs are concerned.

Liverpool were one of those that were surely looking ahead with utter dread, given that it was expected they would lose Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho for the Brazilian match against Argentina.

Covid rulings dictate that, at present, anyone coming into the UK from Portugal or a South American country must isolate for 10 days, which would’ve ruled the trio out for one of the most important parts of the season.

Thankfully, FIFA have now seen sense and not made it compulsory for players to play in the upcoming games.

“In the context of the challenges that remain in place for both international and domestic football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to provide additional flexibility regarding the release of players for national team duty and the registration of players with clubs in competitions that remain disrupted by the pandemic,” a statement read, detailed by Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Days after being advised to leave his club, England international now urged to stay by former captain ‘A Man United player through and through’ – Solskjaer hopeful that high-profile midfielder commits long-term future to Red Devils Real Madrid clear out to begin in the summer with Arsenal at the head of the queue for one of Zidane’s most trusted players

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, Manchester City trio Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus, Everton’s Richarlison and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes can all now breath a sigh of relief too.