Manchester City linked with €70M move for Real Sociedad attacker

Manchester City
Manchester City are interested in signing Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal, according to Don Balon.

A new generation looks set to get underway at City, with a refreshed look in defence, with a Ruben Dias and John Stones pairing, Ferran Torres proving his worth out wide and Phil Foden finally establishing himself as a key player.

With Sergio Aguero’s contract due to end in the summer, and Fernandinho ageing, there is need for further investment into the squad to ensure they have sufficient quality for Pep Guardiola to build a prosperous future.

As per Don Balon, Oyarzabal, who has scored eight goals in 15 La Liga appearances this campaign, has emerged as a target for Man City, with the club’s hierarchy thought to be prepared to pay €70M to get the deal done.

Oyarzabal made his debut for the Spanish national team at 19. Now 23, he looks set to be a part of Luis Enrique’s squad for the European Championships in the summer.

Pep Guardiola, an old friend of Enrique, will likely be given a glowing review if he were to request one. A move to City could be the perfect next step in his development.

