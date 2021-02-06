Manchester City star Phil Foden has declared his love for the club and has revealed how he has plans to retire at the Etihad.

Foden, 20, is widely regarded as one of football’s brightest prospects.

The talented English midfielder has spent his entire career so far with Man City after joining their youth academy when he was just a young boy.

After climbing his way through the side’s youth ranks, Foden was awarded with his senior first-team debut in November 2017.

Since his debuting performance against Feyenoord in the Champions League under current manager Pep Guardiola, Foden has grown to become one of England’s most gifted playmakers.

After featuring in 101 first-team matches in all competitions for Man City, the 20-year-old has racked up an impressive 24 goals and 17 assists.

Continuing his eye-opening breakthrough, Foden actually sits second of his side’s goalscoring charts for the 2020-21 season, one behind Raheem Sterling (10), after netting nine times in 27 matches, in all competitions.

Speaking about life in Manchester during a recent interview with BBC Sport, Foden has admitted he cannot see himself playing anywhere other than at Man City.

“I can only see myself playing for Manchester City,” Foden said. “Considering how much I’ve supported them from a young age.

“It always helps when you play for a club you support.

“When I was younger, it was a dream to play for the club, so never did I think I would make it to 100 appearances so early.

“I gave the shirt from that [West Brom] game to my family and they got it framed.”