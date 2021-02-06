Man United’s away Europa League tie vs Real Sociedad set to be played at neutral venue

Manchester United’s Europa League first-round knockout tie against Real Sociedad is set to be played on a neutral ground due to the Spanish Government restricting flights from the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: AC Milan set to open talks for Man United defender

United are scheduled to play Real Sociedad on February 18 in what will be their first knockout match in this season’s Europa League.

The Red Devils have found themselves in Europe’s second-tier competition after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Despite being demoted to the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will once again fancy his side’s chances of lifting silverware, especially considering the Red Devils’ brilliant domestic form.

However, in a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, United are set to see their plans be disrupted after it has been claimed their tie against Real Sociedad later this month will be played outside of Spain.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish Government have restricted incoming arrivals from the United Kingdom.

It is not yet known where the Red Devils’ match will take place, but with just 12-days to go until the two sides are set to kick-off, the race is on to find a suitable venue.