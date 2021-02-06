Although he’s been a polarising presence ever since he set foot in the door at Old Trafford, Ed Woodward has at least done his job the best of his ability.

Whether he should be part of the chain of command at Manchester United where transfers are concerned is a moot point, but one thing is certain, some of the flak he has received from so called supporters has gone well beyond acceptable levels.

Who can forget the day that some turned up outside his house, letting off fireworks and making their presence felt.

It’s no wonder that the social media trolls got to him at one point.

The Daily Express detail an interview that former Anderlecht sporting director, Michael Verschueren, gave to Het Laatste Nieuws, which was an eye opener from a United point of view.

“Two years ago, I was accompanied by Ed Woodward, the CEO of Manchester United, who was going through a sporting slump at the time,” Verschueren said.

“He showed me tweets from supporters: ‘Look Michael, how cruel the fans can be’ – the tears were in his eyes.

“Today Manchester United are second in the Premier League.

“I messaged Woodward a few days ago to congratulate him. He texted me back saying, ‘You know how tough the journey was’.

“Well, that’s my message to our supporters: the journey will not be easy in the coming years, but Anderlecht will be back.”

Surely no one, whatever their position, deserves to be treated in such an appalling manner.

At least Woodward is having the last laugh, as the Red Devils continue to go from strength to strength.