Martin Odegaard will push for permanent Arsenal move if one thing happens

Arsenal’s on-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard is reportedly set to push for a permanent move to the Emirates if current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is still with the club in the summer.

Odegaard, 22, joined Real Madrid in 2015 after making a £2.53m switch from Norwegian side Stromsgodset IF, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite joining the Spanish giants six-years ago and after arriving as one of Europe’s most highly-rated prospects, Odegaard has struggled to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After featuring in just 11 senior first-team matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, Odegaard’s most recent loan move saw him shipped off to join Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in the Premier League.

Odegaard’s loan in London will see him stay until the summer, however, the young Norwegian could be set to try and make his switch permanent.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, the 22-year-old will push to make his Arsenal switch a permanent transfer should Zidane remain at the Los Blancos helm in the summer.

It has been claimed that Odegaard does not want to return to Madrid if Zidane is still Real Madrid’s manager when the midfielder’s loan spell ends, with Arteta more than happy to secure his services on a permanent basis.