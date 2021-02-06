Paris Saint-Germain are clearly at a crossroads with regards to their two biggest stars, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Both the Brazilian and the Frenchman appear content to remain at the French club at present, albeit that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill turning apace, particularly with regards to Mbappe.

With Liverpool known to be keen, it’s unclear how the Reds would afford his services, given that AS report that PSG are willing to up Mbappe’s €21m a year salary to €39m.

That being said, in order to get the Merseysiders back to their best, a player of Mbappe’s quality must be considered and the numbers crunched.

However, news that a ‘Real Madrid’ clause will be put in any new contract with the Parisiens, per AS, in order to tempt the player to sign on the dotted line again with the Ligue 1 club, all but rules Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the running.

Whilst there’s still a chance you can never say never of course, but things will be much more difficult for Liverpool if Mbappe stays put for now.